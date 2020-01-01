NEWS Christina Perri suffers miscarriage Newsdesk Share with :







Singer Christina Perri has suffered a miscarriage, just a week before she planned to announce her pregnancy news.



The A Thousand Years hitmaker, 33, took to social media on Friday (10Jan20) to share the tragic loss with fans.

In a Twitter note, she wrote, "today i had a miscarriage. baby was 11 weeks old. we are shocked & completely heartbroken.



"we were only 1 week away from sharing the news so i feel like its also important to share this news too (sic). i want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame."



Perri went on to express her determination to remain strong as she and her husband, Paul Costabile, come to terms with the heartache.



She continued, "i am so sad but not ashamed. i am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. to all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, i see you and i love you.



"i am so sad but not discouraged. when the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost".



Perri and Costabile tied the knot in December, 2017, on the fourth anniversary of the day they first met, and welcomed their first child, daughter Carmella, on 17 January, 2018.



The miscarriage news emerges a year after the singer revealed she had struggled through her first Christmas as a mother after dealing with post-partum depression.