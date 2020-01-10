Rush drummer dies aged after cancer battle

My prayers and condolences to the Peart Family, Fans and Friends. Neil was a kind soul. R.I.P....... Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 - Rolling Stone https://t.co/icYz6fnXfE — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 10, 2020

Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist of Canadian progressive rock band Rush, has died aged 67.The musician, considered one of rock's greatest ever drummers, died on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California.Rush, the band he played with for 45 years, confirmed his death in a statement posted to Twitter.The statement said Peart, their "soul brother", had been suffering from glioblastoma - a type of brain cancer - for three-and-a-half years."It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer," the statement says.Peart was revered for his drumming skills, but was also the band’s key lyricist. Peart, alongside bandmates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, were inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, and honored for combining “the signature traits of progressive rock with a proto typical heavy-metal sound.” Their most known songs include “Tom Sawyer,” “The Big Money” and “The Spirit of Radio.”