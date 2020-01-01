Selena Gomez has no plans for more 'overtly sexual' music videos

Selena Gomez has vowed not to make any more "overtly sexual" music videos because she doesn't want to embarrass her younger sister.

The star is no stranger to appearing in racy music videos, such as the one for her 2015 hit Hands To Myself, in which she appeared almost nude, wandered around a house in black underwear, and got steamy with a man on a bed.

However, Selena said she has no plans to recreate the look after the footage was played at the singer's iHeartRadio Album Release Party for her new record Rare on Thursday.

Speaking with KIIS FM, Selena admitted she was embarrassed because her six-year-old sister Gracie was in the audience, confessing: "I didn't know you were going to play the video. My sister is here... I told my sister I will not be doing videos like that anymore. It's not really necessary, in my opinion."

Selena's new record dropped on Friday, and the Lose You to Love Me singer admitted she was thrilled for fans to finally listen to the collection.

"HERE IT IS!!! My album is officially out in the universe.. thank you for the souls that worked on this with me," she wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of herself holding a copy of the CD. "Now it's yours. Hope you like it."