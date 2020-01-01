Ashley Roberts recalls failed attempt to freeze her eggs

Ashley Roberts went through a "tough time" trying to preserve her fertility when attempts to freeze her eggs failed.

The Pussycat Dolls star, 38, shared her experience during a chat on her Heart Breakfast radio show, in response to actress Amy Schumer revealing she was undergoing IVF treatment in an Instagram post on Thursday night.

"Amy Schumer has revealed she's having IVF and said that she's feeling pretty run down because of it. Her and her husband are trying to have another baby, they had a son last year and she's just not having a good time," the Buttons singer said.

"She's about a week in to treatment – she posted a picture online of her stomach which had bruises and she's been reaching out to Instagram to try and get advice."

Detailing her own "awful" experience with fertility treatments, Ashley, who is dating dancer Giovanni Pernice, added: "Now I tried to freeze my eggs actually a couple years ago, and I had the bruises as well and was injecting my stomach and it's awful."

Revealing she took "all the hormones and everything", the star confessed: "It actually didn’t work for me which I wasn't fully aware that that could even happen but bless her, I know it's a tough time."

Alongside a snap of her bruised belly, I Feel Pretty star Amy, who welcomed son Gene last year with husband chef Chris Fischer, revealed she was undergoing the treatment as the couple is "figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling".