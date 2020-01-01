NEWS Ashley Roberts had a 'tough time' when she tried to freeze her eggs Newsdesk Share with :







The Pussycat Dolls singer made the admission as she discussed Amy Schumer's honest Instagram post about IVF (in vitro fertilisation) on her radio show on Friday (10.01.20).



Speaking on the Heart Breakfast radio show, she said: "Amy Schumer has revealed she's having IVF and said that she's feeling pretty run down because of it. Her and her husband are trying to have another baby, they had a son last year and she's just not having a good time. She's about a week in to treatment - she posted a picture online of her stomach which had bruises and she's been reaching out to Instagram to try and get advice. Now I tried to freeze my eggs actually a couple years ago, and I had the bruises as well and was injecting my stomach and it's awful. Yeah all the hormones and everything. It actually didn't work for me which I wasn't fully aware that that could even happen but bless her, I know it's a tough time."



Meanwhile, Ashley - who is dating 'Strictly Come Dancing' star Giovanni Pernice - previously admitted she is "too busy" to think about having children.



Speaking back in July, she said: "I guess my biological clock should be ticking. You see these headlines warning you only have so much time and it puts stuff in your head, so I was worried about all that last year, but then I was, like, 'I'm not even going to put that out into the universe; if children are meant to be, they're meant to be.' Now I'm too busy to think about it. Let's see what next year has in store and take it bit by bit. I feel young inside and if things don't work out timing-wise, there's adoption, there are other avenues I can take."

