Stormzy claims the UK Official Chart double

Congratulations to Stormzy, who scores the Official Chart double, taking the Number 1 spot on both the Official Singles and Albums Chart. Buy tickets below.



The rapper’s second record Heavy Is The Head climbs 2 to 1 to secure its first appearance at the summit, while Own It holds on to the singles top spot for a second week. It’s been a busy week for Stormzy: he exchanged two diss tracks with Wiley, travelled across the UK to sign copies of his latest album for fans, and rocked some fancy slippers for a BBC Breakfast News interview.



Pulling off the Official Chart double is no mean feat - 2019 saw just two acts manage it: Ariana Grande with Thank U, Next (album) and 7 Rings/Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored (singles), and Ed Sheeran with No.6 Collaborations Project and Beautiful People (single).



Heavy Is The Head debuted at Number 2 in its first week of release last month and now matches the peak of his chart-topping debut Gang Signs & Prayer.



Elsewhere on this week’s Official Albums Chart, two former chart-toppers rebound up the Top 10: Tom Walker’s What A Time To Be Alive lifts two places to Number 8, and Hollywood’s Bleeding by Post Malone hops five spots to Number 9.



US rapper and musician Roddy Ricch hits a new high with his latest album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, up 23 places to 17, and the late US singer Gene Pitney makes his first Top 40 entry in 19 years with retrospective Gold, new at 30.



As well as Stormzy holding on to the top spot, Justin Bieber scores the week’s highest new entry with Yummy, earning the star his 18th Top 10 and 45th Top 40 hit overall.



Lewis Capaldi bounces back in to the Top 10 with Someone You Loved, up eight places to Number 7, and The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights lifts one spot to Number 10 – the Canadian’s eighth Top 10 single.



Further down, Compton-born rapper Roddy Ricch reaches a new peak with The Box, vaulting 24 places to 16, and Mist is new at 35 with Savage, the rapper’s fourth Top 40 song.



