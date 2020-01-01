NEWS Drake has dropped $1 million on a customised heart necklace Newsdesk Share with :







The 'In My Feelings' hitmaker has reportedly splashed out on the piece of custom jewellery for himself, which has taken several months to make.



The 100-carat piece took so long to make because it is hard to create diamonds in the shape of a heart and this piece features a number of them. It matches Drake's diamond ring, which he also got made in the shape of a heart.



And fans keen on a Drake and Future collaboration will be thrilled to hear the duo have also splashed out on some matching customised jewellery.



The pendants - which feature and owl and eagle side by side, alluding to Drake's label, OVO, and Future's label, Freeband - cost a whopping $200,000 each.



They were handcrafted by Jason of Beverly Hills and have no less than half a kilo of gold and 40-carat diamonds in, gossip website TMZ reports.



Meanwhile, Drake and Future recently teased a new project titled 'Life Is Good'.



The rappers teamed up on the mixtape 'What a Time To Be Alive' in September 2015.



Both teased plans to follow-up the release in April 2020.



Drake wrote: "What's that? We gotta cook that up. That 2."



And Future added: "It's already cooked up. Top secret."



Drake had previously told fans at the end of his 'Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour' alongside trap trio Migos in November 2018, that he planned to head straight into the studio once he'd given himself a "little break" to work on his



He said on stage at the time: "Okay, six shows left. I guess, you know, I guess - I'm gonna tell you what I'm going to do. Because I keep having nights like this that remind me why I love my job so much, I promise you that as soon as this tour is over and maybe I take a little break, I'm gonna get right to work on a new album so we can be back right here in Edmonton and have a new party."