Harry Styles once guarded stranger's dog outside of restaurant

Harry Styles once volunteered to keep an eye on a stranger's dog outside of a restaurant so the man could collect his order.

Rory Carroll, who works as a sports correspondent for news agency Reuters, opened up about the incident on a recent Twitter thread, in which people were to share their "most awkward or interesting celebrity interaction".

Detailing the incident which occurred in January 2018, he wrote: "I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn't go in because I was with my puppy.

"Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in."

Clearly still overwhelmed by the Lights Up star's generosity, he added: "What a guy."

The 25-year-old is known for taking the time to greet fans, with holidaymaker Lexi Larson recently telling People the former One Direction star and British singer Adele spent around 15 minutes talking to her and a pal after bumping into the pair on vacation on the Caribbean island of Anguilla.