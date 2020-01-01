Mac Miller fans launching pop-up exhibitions to celebrate posthumous album release

Mac Miller fans are celebrating the launch of the late rapper's new posthumous album Circles with a string of pop-up stores across the United States.

The star died from an accidental drug overdose, aged 26, back in 2018, and the new record, will hit retailers and streaming services on 17 January, two days before what would have been his 28th birthday.

Celebrating the release, three fan pop-up exhibitions are set to launch in Los Angeles, New York, and Pittsburgh, featuring "immersive, intimate, front-to-back listenings of Circles in Ultra HD audio, as well as a multimedia fan art exhibition and exclusive new Circles merch offerings".

Entry is free, and all net proceeds from merchandise sales will go to The Mac Miller Fund, which was established to help finance art programmes for young people in underserved communities, and provide assistance for young artists struggling with addiction.

The pop-ups take place from 17 to 18 January, with an invite-only, soft-opening, and VIP event on 16 January.

Circles is Mac's first release since 2018's Swimming.