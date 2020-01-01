Olly Murs breaks down after twin The Voice U.K. contestants remind him of brother

Olly Murs will be seen breaking down in tears after watching twin auditionees on The Voice U.K. on Saturday.

The 35-year-old singer hasn't spoken to his twin sibling Ben for more than a decade, after missing his wedding to compete on the semi-final of British TV talent show The X Factor.

Olly has tried to sort things out with Ben on more than a few occasions over the years, but his attempts have always been shot down by his twin.

So, seeing twins audition for The Voice, in scenes to air on U.K. television on Saturday, naturally left the Troublemaker star feeling emotional.

Asked by fellow judge will.i.am what his brother looks like, Olly replied: "We haven't spoken for 10 years. We had a big argument. I was on X Factor and I couldn't make his wedding because I was on the show."

When Olly was asked where his brother currently lives, his voice cracked and the tears began to flow as he replied: "I have no idea. I feel like the next time I am going to see him is going to be at the worst place to see someone. It will be at someone's (funeral) that we lose in the family. I don't want that to be the case.

"I miss having my twin with me... This bond as a twin, it was something I was proud about and I still am."