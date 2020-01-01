Beyonce and JAY-Z gift Reese Witherspoon case of Ace of Spades Champagne

Beyonce and JAY-Z gifted Reese Witherspoon a case of the rapper's Armand de Brignac Champagne after the actress shared an edited snap of herself with the couple.

The Legally Blonde actress shared a hilarious post on Instagram on Thursday in which she had been Photoshopped into an image of Beyonce and Jay-Z enjoying the Champagne - most commonly known as Ace of Spades - at the Golden Globes on Sunday. In the edited snap, the actress seems to be hovering behind their table.

And it seems the image didn't go unnoticed by the Formation star and her beau, as they decided to send her some of the beverage.

When Reese arrived back to her home in Los Angeles from a trip to New York, she was greeted with a beautiful bouquet and a case of the Champagne from the musical pair.

"I just got home from New York, and the most beautiful flowers are here and a case of Ace of Spades Champagne," the 43-year-old Big Little Lies actress shared on her Instagram Stories.

The package included a note that simply read, "More water - Jay and Bey."

Reese shared her first sip of the drink with her mum, Betty, who called the champagne "delicious." The Morning Show star agreed, gushing, "It's really good."

"Cheers guys, thank you so much!" she ended the video while toasting with her mum.

Jay has had a longheld stake in Armand de Brignac since the mid-2000s.