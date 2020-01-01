NEWS Becky Hill has released break-up track 'Better Off Without You' featuring Shift K3Y Newsdesk Share with :







The British star - who was named Spotify's second most streamed female artist in the UK for 2019 - has had a slew of hits recently, including last year's top 10 hit 'I Wish You Well' with Sigala and 'Lose Control' with Meduza and Goodboys, and she has just followed up recent single 'I Could Get Used To This' featuring Weiss, with another infectious track, which she has hailed her "self-love anthem of 2020". Buy tickets below.



The 25-year-old star - who rose to fame as a contestant on the first series of 'The Voice UK' in 2012 - says penning the song helped her through "some really dark times" following the end of her relationship.



Speaking of her latest single featuring the British DJ, Becky said: "'Better Off Without You’ is that perfect break-up song.



"Starting the year with those New Year, new me feels, it’s your new self love anthem of 2020!



"Written about a break up of my own, ’Better Off Without You’ was a song that I listened to over the course of 2019 that helped me through some really dark times.



"I can’t wait to share this bit of personal therapy with others and watch the song take on a life of its own.”



The 'Afterglow' singer embarks on a fully sold-out headline tour in spring, kicking off on March 26 in Newcastle.



Becky Hill's 2020 UK tour dates are:



March 26, Newcastle University, Newcastle

March 27, Plug, Sheffield

March 28, O2 Academy, Liverpool

April 2, O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

April 3, O2 Institute, Birmingham

04-Apr - SWX, Bristol



