NEWS Ozzy Osbourne has released 'Ordinary Man' featuring Sir Elton John Newsdesk Share with :







The former Black Sabbath frontman dropped the title track from his upcoming LP - which will be released on February 21 - on Friday (10.01.20) and revealed that he wanted to get his close pal to lay down some vocals on the rock power ballad and play the piano because the track "reminded him of an Elton song".



The upcoming record - Ozzy's first solo record since 2010's 'Scream' - also features his Post Malone collaboration 'Take What You Want' and Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash on recent single 'Straight to Hell'.



Ozzy's all-star band is made up of Slash's bandmate Duff McKagan on bass, the album's producer Andrew Watt on guitar and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith on percussion.



In a press release, the 'Under the Graveyard' singer said: “It all just came together.



“Slash is a dear friend of mine, as is Elton. When I was writing ‘Ordinary Man,’ it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, ‘I wonder if he would sing on it?’



"We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song.”



The 71-year-old rocker also quipped: “There’s a line in ‘Ordinary Man’ where I sing, ‘I don’t want to die an ordinary man,’ which I don’t think I will."



Ozzy's wife Sharon teased the Elton track earlier this week.



Asked what the 'Crazy Train' hitmaker - who has been recovering after he was forced to postpone his 'No More Tours 2' shows, after being hospitalised with pneumonia and then suffering a fall in January - has coming up in 2020, Sharon told her co-host Carrie Ann Inaba on US chat show 'The Talk': "A lot of good things. Wellness.



"And to get back with his fans, to get doing what he loves, which is touring and being out there with his fans.

"And yes, there's new music, and it's great.



"He's got all his friends playing on it.



"He's doing a song with Elton. There's so much good stuff. Good things."



Ozzy recently revealed Elton has been a great support to him as he gets himself back on the mend.



He said: "Elton is a sweetheart. He has phoned me throughout all this. He was at the house the other day with his two boys. They are great kids. They are such a good family. You would be surprised, when you are feeling miserable you find out who is a friend and who doesn't give a s**t."



Meanwhile, Ozzy's UK and European 'No More Tours 2' shows, which were due to take place from January 2020 through to March 2020, will now kick off in Newcastle on October 23, before wrapping on December 7 in Helsinki, Finland.



He said: "I can't wait to get off my ass and get going again, but you're just going to have to be a bit more patient. I want to be 100% ready to come out and knock your f***ing socks off. I'm not retiring, I've still got gigs to do and also there's a new album on the way. To the fans, I sincerely thank you for your patience, your loyalty, I love you.”