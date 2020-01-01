Beyonce and Harriet lead NAACP Image Awards nominations

Beyonce and Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet will lead the way at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards after landing a string of top nominations.

The Formation hitmaker's Coachella festival film, Homecoming, is up for Outstanding Documentary (Television - Series or Special) and Outstanding Variety (Series or Special), while its accompanying live album is shortlisted in the Outstanding Album category.

Beyonce will also compete for Outstanding Female Artist and Outstanding Song - Contemporary for Before I Let Go, while her music contributions on The Lion King: The Gift have earned her recognition for Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album, Outstanding Song - Traditional for Spirit, and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration for Brown Skin Girl, which featured her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Saint Jhn, and Wizkid.

Lizzo will be another main contender in the music section, earning six nods, including Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Album for Cuz I Love You, Outstanding Song - Contemporary for Juice, and Outstanding Song - Traditional for Jerome, pitting her against Beyonce in each of those categories.

The star is also in the running for the coveted Entertainer of the Year trophy, alongside Billy Porter, Angela Bassett, Regina King, and Tyler Perry.

Meanwhile, Harriet dominates the movie nominations with 10 mentions, including Outstanding Motion Picture, Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film) for Kasi Lemmons, Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in Motion Picture for Cynthia Erivo, and supporting nods for Leslie Odom, Jr., and Janelle Monae.

Jordan Peele's Us, Eddie Murphy's Dolemite Is My Name, and Melina Matsoukas' Queen & Slim are among the other big films to be praised by officials at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

In TV, black-ish, Pose, and This Is Us all scored nods, as did Regina King's Watchmen and Bassett's 9-1-1.

The winners of the NAACP Image Awards will be unveiled at a ceremony in Pasadena, California on 22 February (20).