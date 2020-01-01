T-Boz cancelled TLC tour plans to celebrate 50th birthday

Singer Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins forced tour promoters to scrap plans for a TLC trek coinciding with her upcoming 50th birthday because she plans to celebrate the occasion on a dream vacation.

The star will mark the age milestone in April (20), and instead of sticking to her traditional low-key dinner, she is hoping to jet off to a luxury retreat for a long-overdue break.

"I want to do something special, because usually I just go to a Mexican restaurant to eat for my birthday," she tells syndicated columnist Allison Kugel. "I don't really do much, because I'm kind of a homebody. But for my 50th, I think I should celebrate all year long, because I never go on vacation.

"My plan is to go to Bora Bora, Tahiti, Thailand. I've always wanted to stay in one of those huts in the ocean, or the big bungalows with the pool. I'm going to one of those countries, if not all three."

And T-Boz, who has struggled with blood disorder sickle cell anaemia since she was a kid, reveals she had to clear her schedule to ensure she wouldn't be on the road on her big day.

"I canceled a tour that we had (planned to book) around my birthday," she shares. "They (band officials) wanted me to work on my birthday, that ain't gonna happen (sic), especially my 50th! That's a big celebration..."

"Celebrating 50, for me, is a super blessing being that I was told I wouldn't live past 30," she adds. "That's a celebration within itself... It's a blessing and I love it."