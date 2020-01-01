NEWS Kesha wants to sing the American National Anthem at the Super Bowl Newsdesk Share with :







The 32-year-old singer has said one of her “big dreams” is to take to the stage at the annual sporting event in America to sing the country’s National Anthem, and would love to make it come true during the 2020 final on February 2. Buy tickets below.



Asked about singing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at the event, Kesha told radio station 103.5 KTU: “Oh my god, that is such one of those crazy big dreams of mine. You’re asking the wrong person about how to get there but, hell yeah, I’m down!”



This year, the hotly-anticipated Super Bowl half-time show will be co-headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, and the pair have already teased something spectacular for their performance.



Jennifer said: "I cannot tease or reveal, but we are rehearsing.



"I started in December, now it's crunch time. We're all coming back, we're all excited.



"It's going to be a great show, what can I tell you? We're going to try to give the best Super Bowl ever.”



Meanwhile, the 'On The Floor' hitmaker previously said co-headlining the huge sporting event will be "like winning an Oscar".



She explained: "It's like winning the Oscar. It's the biggest show that there is. It has the biggest audience. You get to have like this big production.



You don't get to do that on tour. Everything's like, budget-conscious and 'You can do this and you can do that.'



"It's a different experience and I think it's just like a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have like that 12 minutes of an amazing show. I don't know. There's just something exhilarating about it.”

And the actress is excited about sharing the stage with 42-year-old Shakira.



She added: "There's nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven't even seen us perform who get to see something special that night."



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.