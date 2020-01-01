NEWS Queen considering Live Aid-style benefit for Australian bushfire victims Newsdesk Share with :







Queen guitarist Brian May is considering an offer to perform at a Live Aid-style benefit concert for the victims of the Australian bushfires.



Animal rights activist Brian has posted on social media about his heartbreak over the fires, which have killed an estimated 500 million animals, at least 25 people and destroyed 2,000 homes.



Now, the group and touring frontman Adam Lambert, who are due to tour Down Under next month, are considering an offer to play a major benefit gig - as they famously did for the Ethiopian famine with the late Freddie Mercury at Live Aid in 1985.



"Of course, we are going there very soon," Brian, 72, told the Press Association. "We have been approached to do a benefit concert, or be part of a benefit concert, a bit like Live Aid, if you like, to try and help out the victims of the fire."



Bosses at TEG Dainty and TEG Live, who is handling Queen + Adam Lambert's tour, have announced several unnamed "globally-renowned" artists will perform at a benefit concert at Sydney's ANZ Stadium.



Expressing his concern over the tragedy, Brian added: "Of course, I am very concerned about the animals. There's 24 people that have died which is a tragedy in itself, but half a billion animals is almost inconceivable."



Experts have blamed the blazes on the consequences of climate change, and the musician shared his dismay that human actions had harmed so much wildlife.



"You are looking at a radical change of wildlife in Australia. It's like a mass extinction, which is something so awful," he said. "We could have done something about it in the past. We know there are various things that could have been done. But it's a real caution for the rest of the world."



Another concert for victims is already taking place, with Dance Monkey hitmaker Tones and I hosting a gig in Melbourne.