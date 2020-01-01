NEWS Prince to be honoured with all-star Grammys tribute concert Newsdesk Share with :







Alicia Keys, John Legend, and Usher are among the stars set to honour Prince in a special tribute concert.



Beck, Common, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Earth, Wind & Fire, St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, Chris Martin, Gary Clark, Jr. and Juanes also feature on the line-up for Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince, which will be held 28 January - two days after the Grammy Awards - at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The concert will be broadcast in April.



Percussionist Sheila E. will serve as the night's musical director, alongside the Purple Rain hitmaker's longtime associates, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.



"I was very honoured to be able to do this for so many reasons, but to be able to help celebrate the life of a dear friend and be a part of this and be musical director is awesome," she told Rolling Stone. "Musically, there's so much to choose from. It's almost unfair to do a two-hour tribute to him - we could do a full week. At the end of the day, it's him bringing people together and having a good time."



In a statement, Recording Academy president and chief executive officer Deborah Dugan said: "Regardless of how you identify (Prince), he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time.



"He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honoured to pay tribute to his legacy."