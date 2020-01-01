NEWS Jax Jones helping out at an animal sanctuary in Australia amid the devastating bushfires Newsdesk Share with :







The 'This Is Real' hitmaker is Down Under for a string of concerts as part of the FOMO concert series and has been spending time with the injured koalas and kangaroos, and also made a donation to one of the many local charities working to rescue and offer critical care to the wildlife. Buy tickets below.



Jax has also called on his fans to give what they can to non-profit organisations such as WIRES, who have been responding to the catastrophic effects of the horrific blazes, which started back in September.



The 32-year-old DJ-and-producer, who should be "celebrating" his Ella Henderson hit being back in the Top 10 in the Official UK Chart, told his fans on Facebook: "Man landed in Australia and found out This is Real with Ella Henderson has gone top 10 in the UK.



"i’d usually be celebrating - but with the devastation wreaked by the bush fires so close to where i am right now it feels bittersweet. My prayers go out to everyone effected.



"I’ve made a donation to Supporting 1300Koalaz and i’d urge you to support local charities during this time. They are doing a great job at caring for koalas who are caught in the bushfire zone. Click onto their page for the donation link if you’d like to help x https://hypelab.link/1300Koalaz (sic)"



The 'Ring Ring' hitmaker has been learning just how much of an impact the terrifying fires have had on the country.

He later added alongside another picture with a koala: "Some info i learnt today about the bushfires and wildlife:

over 1365 homes lost, 3.6 billion hectares have been burned across Australia just six weeks into summer.



"And while trees burn, Australia’s koala population is at 'tipping point' during this bushfire crisis..



"It's been estimated that over 480 million animals have been killed in the NSW bushfires since September.

"This includes the death of thousands of koalas, with many more injured and countless are now homeless.



"The species in vulnerable and approaching functional extinction. If you can pls donate to WIRES (sic)"



The FOMO concert series has also setup a new ticket category called Bushfire Relief, whereby $20 (£15) from every ticket is donated to local charities fighting the fires.



The likes of Sir Elton John, Metallica, Lizzo, Pink and Kylie Minogue have also pledged their support.



