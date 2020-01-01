NEWS Grimes expecting first child Newsdesk Share with :







Canadian musician Grimes is reportedly pregnant with her first child.



The Oblivion singer, born Claire Elise Boucher, tested Instagram censors on Wednesday by posting a topless photo of herself displaying her growing belly, which was depicted as translucent, showing the image of a foetus in her stomach.



There was no caption beside the snap, leaving fans wondering if Grimes was using the picture to announce her pregnancy or if it was just art linked to her upcoming album, Miss Anthropocene.



However, the star, who has been dating Tesla co-founder Elon Musk, appeared to confirm she was actually with child after one follower applauded her decision not to blur out her breasts in the shot.



"Love how you don't even censor the nipples," the fan wrote, to which Grimes replied, "I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway), but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples."



"Plus being knocked up is a very feral and war-like state of being," she added. "Might as well be what it is..."

The 31-year-old went public with her romance with Musk, 48, in May, 2018 as they hit the red carpet together at the Met Gala in New York.



They were most recently spotted attending the Kardashian/Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party, held at Kourtney Kardashian's Los Angeles home.



Representatives for the pair have yet to comment on the baby reports.



Musk is already a father-of-five from his first marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson, whom he divorced in 2008 after eight years of marriage.