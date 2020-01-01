NEWS Coldplay have no 'career aspirations' left and view themselves as a 'service' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Orphans' hitmakers have conquered the charts globally and reached other milestones such as performing the Superbowl halftime show, selling out stadiums worldwide and headlining Glastonbury four times, so feel now their sole purpose is simply to release records.



Frontman Chris Martin told Q magazine: "[After the last tour] it was like, 'OK, we've got to that place, we've got to that job description, now what are we going to do with it?



"And I hadn't felt that we'd got there until the end of that tour.



"Nothing is left in terms of career aspirations.



"You're just left with, 'Well, our job is to translate the songs that we receive and get out there and be of use to people if they want it.'



"We've got to be a service, like a TV station. Or a tap."



And with the band having decided not to tour their latest album, 'Everyday Life', due to environmental concerns, they are already making plans to start work on the follow-up record.



Asked what's next, guitarist Johnny Buckland said: "We're doing another record."



Drummer Will Champion added: "We knew this would probably be over by Christmas so we're keen to get on with the next thing.



"We've got songs ready to go and recording sessions earmarked. We're really excited to move on."



And Chris, 42, admitted he's always planning ahead for the 'Sky Full of Stars' group, which also includes Guy Berryman.



He said: "I've always got plans. Life is short and precious and being in this band is such a treat. The more it goes on, the more you realise."