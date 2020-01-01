Justin Bieber is 'overcoming' Lyme disease after 'rough' couple of years

Justin Bieber has vowed to bounce back "better than ever" after a "rough" couple of years battling Lyme disease and mono.

The Baby hitmaker hit headlines on Wednesday (08Jan20) amid reports suggesting he would be going public with his secret health crisis in his upcoming documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, and shortly after the news emerged, the singer took to Instagram to confirm the rumours.

Alongside a screen shot of a TMZ article detailing his condition, Bieber explained exactly what he had been going through over the past two years.

"While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like s**t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health," he wrote.

The superstar went on to reveal he was winning his health battle, thanks to his doctors, and now he is ready to make his pop comeback with new music and a new tour.

"These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!!" Bieber continued.

"It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP (sic)."

It's not clear how Bieber contracted the tick-borne illness, which can cause rashes, extreme fatigue, headaches, and fevers - symptoms similar to the mono infection, but fans are expected to learn all about his struggles when Seasons premieres on YouTube on 27 January (20).