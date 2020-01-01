NEWS Stormzy takes aim at Wiley’s mum in new diss track in ongoing feud Newsdesk Share with :







Wiley kickstarted the pair’s rap battle when he dropped 'Eediyat Skengman’, and when Stormzy replied with ‘Disappointed’, the Godfather of Grime hit back with 'Eediyat Skengman 2’, in which he slammed Stormzy’s parents.

And now, the 26-year-old rapper has responded once again with new track 'Still Disappointed', in which he retaliates with his own comments toward Wiley's mother.



He raps: “Why you love to talk about mums so much? Where’s yours? Let me allow it, let me just pause.”



Stormzy then claims Wiley put his mother’s “life in danger”.



He adds: “Since you wanna diss my mum so much, lets talk about why you moved your mum to Cyprus. That poor little woman was scared in a house, you put her life in danger you p***k. Brixton shots just fly through the window, you couldn’t be the person to save her you p***k.



On 'Eediyat Skengman 2', Wiley threatened to "rip" out Stormzy's mother's "weave" and also brought up his father's absence from his childhood.



He spits: "No disrespect bruv ... your mum's a d***head'.



"If I see your mum down Croydon Market, I'm gonna rip that weave off her head."



He adds: "I've done more for you than your dad has.”



The pair’s rap battle comes after they came to blows on Twitter last week over the 'Crown' hitmaker's tracks with Ed Sheeran, 'Take Me Back to London' and 'Own It’.



Wiley wrote: "I'm old but you was tryna work with jay z who Ed brought in the room Cos if it wasn't for Ed that session would not of happened lol your not with us your with them #Pagan I am 10 years younger than jay z and I will merc you everyday of the week #YourEasy #TooEasy (sic)."



Stormzy responded by slamming him as "rude", "weird", and a "dinosaur" and claimed that his tweets are nothing like the friendly direct messages he has been sending him.



He responded: "Ok I actually think you do crack coz you dm'd me yesterday saying "bro omg let's build houses in Ghana for our mums" and now you're here moving mad (sic)"



Wiley then suggested the pair should record a song together to resolve their differences.



He replied: "Bro we can link up and talk I will never shy away from a reasoning (sic)"



However, he rejected his offer and said he's not relevant anymore.



He quipped: "Shut up man no one wants to link you you dinosaur lol (sic)"



Wiley then called him and Ed "weird together".



He wrote: "@stormzy You and Ed look weird together about weirdo (sic)"



Stormzy then called Wiley a "crackhead".



