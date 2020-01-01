Lil Nas X and Adam Lambert among GLAAD Media Awards nominees

Lil Nas X and Adam Lambert are among the musicians nominated for the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The stars were announced on the shortlist for the LGBTQ organisation's Outstanding Music Artist prize in recognition of their EPs 7 and Velvet: Side A, respectively, on Wednesday. They are joined by nominees including Brittany Howard, Kevin Abstract, Kim Petras, King Princess, Melissa Etheridge, Mika, Tegan and Sara, and rapper Young M.A.

Nominees in the two film categories, wide and limited release, include Bombshell, Booksmart, Pain & Glory, Brittany Runs a Marathon, Downton Abbey, and the biopics of Judy Garland and Elton John - Judy and Rocketman.

Up for Outstanding Drama Series are Batwoman, Billions, Euphoria, Killing Eve, The L Word: Generation Q, The Politician, Pose, Shadowhunters, Star Trek: Discovery, and Supergirl.

In a press release, Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD's President and CEO, said the nominees were chosen for how they "shed light" on the lives of LGBTQ people and told stories that "educate, entertain, and affect positive cultural change".

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dear White People, and Schitt's Creek are among the nominees for the Outstanding Comedy Series award, while Billy Porter has been given a nomination in the Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode category for an appearance on The View.

The prizes will be handed out in two ceremonies - one in New York on 19 March and another in Los Angeles on 16 April.