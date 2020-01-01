Selena Gomez: 'Finding the right medication changed my life'

Selena Gomez was "relieved" to have her mental health issues diagnosed, as finding the right medication has "completely changed" her life.

The Lose You to Love Me hitmaker is one of the world most successful popstars, but in a candid interview with WSJ. Magazine for its annual Talents & Legends issue, the singer opened up about her emotional struggles.

"I had low self-esteem, and that's something I work on continuously. But I feel so empowered because I've gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally," she shared. "My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time."

Selena continued: "I found out I do suffer from mental health issues. And, honestly, that was such a relief. I realised that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust. I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed."

And the 27-year-old, who releases Rare - her first new album since 2015's Revival - on Friday, confessed her new music reflects her improved mental health.

"I remember Taylor (Swift) said when I played her some of the new songs, 'I feel like I'm seeing who you were before this'," she remembered. "That makes me happy. I like feeling like that girl again."