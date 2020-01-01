Louis Tomlinson's rep denies engagement reports

Louis Tomlinson's representative has denied reports suggesting the singer is engaged to Eleanor Calder.

Rumours first emerged that the former One Direction star was set to walk down the aisle when a piece appeared on the Blind Gossip website about a "male singer with a huge fan base". The article went on to explain that the singer split from a "very loyal" girlfriend and went on to have "a baby with someone else". But he "eventually circled back to Loyal, and they started dating again". The description matches Louis and Eleanor, who initially split in 2015 before reuniting in 2017. During their two-year time apart, Louis fathered son Freddie with model Briana Jungwirth.

"Singer and Loyal are engaged... and it looks like the wedding will be happening very soon!" the piece continued.

However, Louis's spokesperson Simon Jones told British newspaper the Daily Mirror Online that the reports are incorrect, stating: "He's not engaged."

Louis spoke about his plans for his relationship with Eleanor during an interview with Britain's Metro newspaper last November, explaining he wanted to have more children.

"Each relationship is different, but I am very, very lucky and very happy," the 28-year-old smiled. "Definitely (more kids) at some point. It's one step at a time. That's probably what I get most excited about, doing all the family stuff and dad stuff."