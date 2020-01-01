NEWS Lizzo volunteers at food bank aiding victims of Australia bushfire crisis Newsdesk Share with :







Lizzo has volunteered at a food bank set up in Melbourne, Australia to help those affected by the country's bushfire crisis.



The Truth Hurts hitmaker is currently on tour Down Under, and took time out to help the Foodbank Victoria organisation pack food hampers on Wednesday.



According to Australian website 10 Daily, Lizzo, who donned a hi-vis jacket while working, told her fellow helpers: "Thank you so much for volunteering your time and your energy and your hearts. Let's go get some boxes!"



In a post on their Facebook page, staff at Foodbank Victoria also thanked the star for helping pack provisions for those driven out of their homes by the blazes that have been sweeping the country since September.



At least 25 people and millions of animals have died in the fires and around 2,000 homes have been destroyed. After she headed to Australia for her tour, Lizzo addressed the issue in an Instagram video.



"Being over here in Australia has really given me a real time view into what's happening with these devastating fires and for all of my followers who are mostly American," she said.



Discussing carbon emissions and climate change, which experts have blamed for the soaring temperatures that have caused Australia's unprecedented fire season, the 31-year-old added: "I just want to say that this is a global crisis. I don't want to politicise anything. This isn't a political issue at this point; this is a human issue."



A host of stars from Australia and around the world have made donations to help fight the fires and provide aid to those affected, including Kylie Minogue, Chris Hemsworth, Metallica, Shawn Mendes, and Kylie Jenner. Ellen DeGeneres has also launched a fundraising drive with a target of $5 million (£3.8 million).