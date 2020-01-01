Billie Eilish and Lizzo lead iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees

Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X look set to dominate the iHeartRadio Music Awards after each received a host of nominations on Wednesday.

Bad Guy hitmaker Billie bagged nine nods - more than any other artist - including Song of the Year and Female Artist of the Year, making her the clear frontrunner for the 2020 prizegiving.

Lizzo and Lil Nas X, who both made their big breakthroughs in the past 12 months, came in strong with six nods each, battling it out with Billie in the Song of the Year category and with each other for the Best New Pop Artist prize.

Lizzo is also nominated for Female Artist of the Year, alongside Ariana Grande, Halsey?, and Taylor Swift - who also bagged six nominations in total.

Meanwhile, the Male Artist of the Year nominees include Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Luke Combs, Post Malone, and Shawn Mendes, while Nas's Old Town Road, Billie's Bad Guy and Lizzo's Truth Hurts will face off against Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello?'s Senorita and? the Jonas Brothers' Sucker for Song of the Year.

As well as the major prizes, gongs will be handed out in several fan voted categories, including Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, and the first-ever Favourite Music Video Choreography Award

The awards bash will take place on 29 March at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The main list of nominees is as follows:

Song of the Year:

Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

Old Town Road - Lil Nas X

Senorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Sucker - Jonas Brothers

Truth Hurts - Lizzo

Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Halsey?

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Best Collaboration:

Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith & Normani

Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid

I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

Senorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee

Best New Pop Artist:

Ava Max

FLETCHER

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Alternative Rock Song of the Year

Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

Doin' Time - Lana Del Rey

Ready To Let Go - Cage The Elephant

The Hype - Twenty One Pilots

Trampoline - SHAED

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

Billie Eilish

Cage The Elephant

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Twenty One Pilots

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Dirty Honey

Dominic Fike

Matt Maeson

SHAED

The Glorious Sons

Rock Song of the Year:

Blue On Black - Five Finger Death Punch

Ghost - Badflower

Lo/Hi - The Black Keys

Monsters - Shinedown

S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun) - The Glorious Sons

Rock Artist of the Year:

Disturbed

Five Finger Death Punch

Godsmack

Greta Van Fleet

Shinedown

Country Song of the Year:

Beautiful Crazy - Luke Combs

GIRL - Maren Morris

God's Country - Blake Shelton

The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home - Justin Moore

Whiskey Glasses - Morgan Wallen

Country Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

Jimmie Allen

Matt Stell?

Morgan Wallen?

Riley Green

Runaway June

Dance Song of the Year:

Body - Loud Luxury featuring Brando?

Close To Me - Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee

Here With Me - Marshmello featuring Chvrches?

Higher Love - Kygo & Whitney Houston

So Close - NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku

Dance Artist of the Year:

Diplo

Kygo

Loud Luxury

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

Going Bad - Meek Mill featuring Drake

Money In The Grave - Drake featuring Rick Ross

Money - Cardi B

Old Town Road - Lil Nas X

Suge - DaBaby

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Meek Mill

Travis Scott

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

City Girls

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Lizzo?

Megan Thee Stallion

R&B Song of the Year:

Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album) - Beyonce

Girls Need Love (Remix) - Summer Walker & Drake

No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

Shot Clock - Ella Mai

Talk - Khalid

R&B Artist of the Year:

Chris Brown

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

Best New R&B Artist:

Ari Lennox

LightSkinKeisha

Nicole Bus

Summer Walker

The Bonfyre

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year:

Calma - Pedro Capo & Alicia Keys featuring Farruko?

Con Calma - Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry featuring Snow

MIA - Bad Bunny featuring Drake

QUE PRETENDES - J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Taki Taki - DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B

Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Best New Latin Pop/Urban Artist:

Camilo

Guaynaa

Lunay

Rosalia

Sech

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Por Que Cambiaste De Opinion - Calibre 50

A Traves Del Vaso - Banda Los Sebastianes?

Con Todo Incluido - La Adictiva Banda San Jose De Mesillas?

Encantadora - El Fantasma?

Nada Nuevo - Christian Nodal

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma?

La Arrolladora Banda El Limon

Best New Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda Los Sebastianes?

El Fantasma

Fuerza Regida

Kanales

Lenin Ramírez

Producer of the Year:

Andrew Watt

Benny Blanco

Finneas

Louis Bell

Max Martin

Songwriter of the Year:

Ashley Gorley

Finneas

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Savan Kotecha