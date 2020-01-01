NEWS Adam Lambert, Lil Nas X and Mika all nominated for a GLAAD Media Award Newsdesk Share with :







The full shortlist has been revealed ahead of the ceremony on April 16 in Hollywood, with GLAAD (the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) recognising the best across all areas of the entertainment world. Buy tickets below.



In the outstanding music artist category, the trio of stars find themselves given the nod alongside the likes of Melissa Etheridge, Tegan and Sara, Young M.A., King Princess, Kevin Abstract and Kim Petras.



The wide release film shortlist sees Sir Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' competing with 'Judy', 'Downton Abbey', 'Bombshell' and 'Booksmart', while 'Killing Eve', 'Batwoman' and 'Star Trek: Discovery' make up the eclectic drama series nominees.



Meanwhile, the Outstanding Comedy Series award has the likes of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and 'Schitt's Creek' facing off with 'Work in Progress', 'Vida', 'The Other Two and more.



Elsewhere, 'RuPaul's Drag Race', 'Queer Eye' and 'Bachelor in Paradise' are in the running for the reality programme prize, with 'Overwatch' and 'Apex Legends' amongst those nominated in the video game category.



It has already been announced that Taylor Swift will received the prestigious Vanguard Award at this year's ceremony for her continued efforts in promoting LGBTQ acceptance.



GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement: "From boldly standing up against anti-LGBTQ elected officials to shining attention on the urgent need to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination through the Equality Act, Taylor Swift proudly uses her unique ability to influence pop culture to promote LGBTQ acceptance. In a time of political and cultural division, Taylor creates music that unites and calls on her massive fan following to speak up and call for change."



GLAAD Media Awards - selected nominations:



Outstanding Film - Wide Release:

'Bombshell' (Lionsgate)

'Booksmart' (United Artists Releasing)

'Downton Abbey' (Focus Features)

'Judy' (Roadside Attractions)

'Rocketman' (Paramount Pictures)



Outstanding Film - Limited Release:

'Adam' (Wolfe Releasing)

'Brittany Runs a Marathon' (Amazon Studios)

'End of the Century' (The Cinema Guild)

'The Heiresses' (1844 Entertainment)

'Kanarie' (Breaking Glass Pictures)

'Pain & Glory' (Sony Pictures Classics)

'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (NEON)

'Rafiki' (Film Movement)

'Socrates' (Breaking Glass Pictures)

'This Is Not Berlin' (Samuel Goldwyn Films)



Outstanding Documentary:

'5B' (RYOT Films)

'Gay Chorus Deep South' (MTV)

'Leitis in Waiting' (PBS)

'State of Pride' (YouTube)

'Wig' (HBO)



Outstanding Drama Series:

'Batwoman' (The CW)

'Billions' (Showtime)

'Euphoria' (HBO)

'Killing Eve' (AMC)

'The L Word: Generation Q' (Showtime)

'The Politician' (Netflix)

'Pose' (FX)

'Shadowhunters' (Freeform)

'Star Trek: Discovery' (CBS All Access)

'Supergirl' (The CW)



Outstanding Comedy Series:

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (NBC)

'Dear White People' (Netflix)

'Dickinson' (Apple TV+)

'One Day at a Time' (Netflix)

'The Other Two (Comedy Central)

'Schitt's Creek' (Pop)

'Sex Education' (Netflix)

'Superstore' (NBC)

'Vida' (Starz)

'Work in Progress' (Showtime)



Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character):

'Love' - 'Drunk History' (Comedy Central)

'Murdered at a Bad Address' - 'Law & Order: SVU' (NBC)

'Spontaneous Combustion' - 'Easy' (Netflix)

'This Extraordinary Being' - 'Watchmen' (HBO)

'Two Doors Down' - 'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings' (Netflix)



Outstanding TV Movie:

'Deadwood: The Movie' (HBO)

'Let It Snow' (Netflix)

'Rent: Live' (FOX)

'Transparent: Musicale Finale' (Amazon)

'Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story' (Lifetime)



Outstanding Limited Series:

'Mrs. Fletcher' (HBO)

'The Red Line' (CBS)

'Tales of the City' (Netflix)

'When They See Us' (Netflix)

'Years & Years' (HBO)



Outstanding Kids & Family Programming:

'Andi Mack' (The Disney Channel)

'The Bravest Knight' (Hulu)

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' (Disney+)

'The Loud House' (Nickelodeon)

'Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone' - 'Arthur' (PBS)

'Rockos Modern Life: Static Cling' (Netflix)

'She-Ra and the Princesses of Power' (Netflix)

'Steven Universe: The Movie' (Cartoon Network)

'A Tale of Two Nellas' - 'Nella the Princess Knight' (Nick Jr.)

'Twelve Forever' (Netflix)



Outstanding Reality Programme:

'Are You the One?' (MTV)

'Bachelor in Paradise' (ABC)

'I Am Jazz' (TLC)

'Queer Eye' (Netflix)

'RuPaul's Drag Race' (VH1)



Outstanding Music Artist:

Adam Lambert, 'Velvet: Side A' (More is More/Empire)

Brittany Howard, 'Jaime' (ATO)

Kevin Abstract, 'ARIZONA BABY' (Question Everything/RCA)

Kim Petras, 'Clarity' (Bunhead)

King Princess, 'Cheap Queen' (Zelig/Columbia Records)

Lil Nas X, '7' (Columbia)

Melissa Etheridge, 'The Medicine Show' (ME Records/Concord)

Mika, 'My Name Is Michael Holbrook' (Casablanca/Republic Records)

Tegan and Sara, 'Hey, I'm Just Like You' (Sire)

Young M.A, 'Herstory in the Making' (M.A Music/3D)



Outstanding Video Game

'Apex Legends' (Electronic Arts)

'Borderlands 3' (2K Games)

'The Outer Worlds' (Private Division)

'Overwatch' (Blizzard Entertainment)

'The Walking Dead: The Final Season' (Skybound Entertainment)



Billie Eilish leads the iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with eight.

The 18-year-old singer will contest for the prestigious Song of the Year accolade for her track 'bad guy' alongside Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabellos 'Señorita', Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' and 'Truth Hurts' by Lizzo.

Billie will also compete against Lizzo - who has six nominations - in the Female Artist of the Year award, for which Taylor Swift, Halsey and Ariana Grande are also in the running.

Male Artist of the Year will be fought out between Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Luke Combs, Post Malone and Sean Mendes.

Lil Nas X is snubbed in that category but tied with Lizzo for the most nominations behind Billie overall.

Best Duo/Group of the Year will be contested between Dan + Shay, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Panic! At The Disco.

John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, said of the nominations: "The iHeartRadio Music Awards is a true celebration of the music and artists that millions of fans listen to every day on their favorite radio stations across the country. FOX's young and engaged audience has proven to be the perfect home for our iHeart listeners."

Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, added: "It's always exciting to see who gets nominated for our iHeartRadio Music Awards.

"This year's nominees represent the music heard all year on our stations and the iHeartRadio app. We can't wait to bring them together for one incredible night of celebration and see who takes home the award in all thirty-plus categories."

The awards will air on Fox live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 29, and will also broadcast through the US on iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio on demand and streaming service.

2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards selected nominations:



Song of the Year:

'bad guy' - Billie Eilish

'Old Town Road' - Lil Nas X

'Señorita' - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

'Sucker' - Jonas Brothers

'Truth Hurts' - Lizzo



Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift



Male Artist of the Year:

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes



Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco



Best Collaboration:

'Dancing With A Stranger' - Sam Smith & Normani

'Eastside' - benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid

'I Don't Care' - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

'Señorita' - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

'Sunflower' - Post Malone & Swae Lee



Best New Pop Artist:

Ava Max

FLETCHER

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo



Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

'bad guy' - Billie Eilish

'Doin' Time' - Lana Del Rey

'Ready To Let Go - Cage The Elephant

'The Hype' - twenty one pilots

'Trampoline' - SHAED



Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

Billie Eilish

Cage The Elephant

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

twenty one pilots



Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Dirty Honey

Dominic Fike

Matt Maeson

SHAED

The Glorious Sons



Rock Song of the Year:

'Blue On Black' - Five Finger Death Punch

'Ghost' - Badflower

'Lo/Hi' - The Black Keys

'Monsters' - Shinedown

'S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)' - The Glorious Sons



Rock Artist of the Year:

Disturbed

Five Finger Death Punch

Godsmack

Greta Van Fleet

Shinedown



Country Song of the Year:

'Beautiful Crazy' - Luke Combs

'GIRL' - Maren Morris

'God's Country' - Blake Shelton

'The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home' - Justin Moore

'Whiskey Glasses' - Morgan Wallen



Country Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett



Best New Country Artist:

Jimmie Allen

Matt Stell

Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Runaway June



Dance Song of the Year:

'Body' - Loud Luxury featuring brando

'Close To Me' - Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee

'Here With Me' - Marshmello featuring Chvrches

'Higher Love' - Kygo & Whitney Houston

'So Close' - NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku



Dance Artist of the Year:

Diplo

Kygo

Loud Luxury

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers



Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

'Going Bad' - Meek Mill featuring Drake

'Money In The Grave' - Drake featuring Rick Ross

'Money' - Cardi B

'Old Town Road' - Lil Nas X

'Suge' - DaBaby



Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Meek Mill

Travis Scott



Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

City Girls

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion



R&B Song of the Year:

'Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album)' - Beyoncé

'Girls Need Love (Remix)' - Summer Walker & Drake

'No Guidance' - Chris Brown featuring Drake

'Shot Clock' - Ella Mai

'Talk' - Khalid



R&B Artist of the Year:

Chris Brown

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker



Best New R&B Artist:

Ari Lennox

LightSkinKeisha

Nicole Bus

Summer Walker

The Bonfyre



Best Music Video:

'7 rings' - Ariana Grande

'bad guy' - Billie Eilish

'Boy With Luv' - BTS featuring Halsey

'Con Altura' - Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho

'Con Calma' - Daddy Yankee & Snow

'Dancing With A Stranger' - Sam Smith & Normani

'I Don't Care' - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

'Kill This Love' - BLACKPINK

'ME!' - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie

'Old Town Road' - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

'Señorita' - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

'Sucker' - Jonas Brothers



