NEWS A new David Bowie EP containing six rare songs is set to be released Newsdesk Share with :







The first gem from 'David Bowie Is It Any Wonder?’ comes in the form of an acoustic version of 'The Man Who Sold The World' - the title track from the late music legend's seminal third studio album of the same name - from his 'ChangesNowBowie' session in New York, which has been released today (08.01.20) to mark what would have been the 'Starman' hitmaker's 73rd birthday.



Six tracks in total will be released for streaming only over six weeks, starting on January 17.



'ChangesNowBowie', a nine-track LP recorded during the run up to Bowie's 50th birthday show at New York's Madison Square Garden in 1996, which was broadcast on the BBC a year later, is also set to be released on LP and CD on Record Store Day on April 18.



The cover features a portrait of the 'Space Oddity' hitmaker - who tragically lost his battle with cancer aged 69 in January 2016 - taken by famous photographer Albert Watson in 1996.



Parlophone Records announced the releases via Bowie's official website, writing: "It’s likely that some of you have been expecting something on what would have been David Bowie’s 73rd birthday, after announcements on 8th January for the past couple of years. "Indeed, if the calendar has clicked over to that date where you are, then you have possibly already found something.



"Now it’s 8th January in the country of his birth, here’s that announcement…"



Bowie's final album, 'Blackstar', was posthumously released on the day he passed away.