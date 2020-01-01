NEWS Lizzo quit Twitter because she couldn't deal with 'negativity on the Internet' Newsdesk Share with :







Lizzo quit Twitter because she was fed up with the amount of negativity she was seeing on the social media platform.



The Truth Hurts star announced her departure from the site earlier this month, tweeting: "Yeah I can't do this Twitter s**t no more.. too many trolls... I'll be back when I feel like it."



Further explaining the shock move during a chat with fans on Instagram Live on Monday night, Lizzo said she had grown tired of the constant negativity on the platform.



"I just want to say that I, you know, I just took a DNA test and it turns out I quit Twitter. I quit Twitter. I'm off it. All social media is not created equal," the 31-year-old insisted.



"I would love to be on Twitter 'cause I could connect with you people who positively support me ... not to mention spreading my own positive messages. But now I've gotten to a point where I'm not just dealing with Internet bullies, I'm dealing with seeing a lot of negativity on the Internet dealing with everyone."



To conclude, Lizzo indicated that she wouldn't be reactivating her account.



"When I see how, not just insensitive, but hateful and hurtful we are towards each other - when I just log on every day and see something devastating and something tragic every single day. Even from my well of positivity, I feel it and it doesn't feel good," she added.