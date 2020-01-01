NEWS Boy George calls preferred pronouns 'a modern form of attention seeking' Newsdesk Share with :







Boy George has courted controversy by mocking non-binary fans who want to be addressed by their preferred pronouns.



The Culture Club star, who is a member of the LGBTQ community himself, has long taken issue with gender non-conforming people requesting to be referred to by their preferred pronouns, and once again took aim in a series of Twitter posts.



"Leave your pronoun's at the door (sic)!" the frontman demanded in an initial post, prompting backlash from fans.

One fan posted, "As much as I love you, that does sound quite ridiculous," prompting the Karma Chameleon singer to hit out in a mocking reply.



"You must refer to me as 'Napoleon' and that's as ridiculous as it gets," he wrote, adding, "I used the ladies toilet throughout the 80s!"



Another asked if he even knew what pronouns were, and George replied, "A modern form of attention seeking?"

He later insisted there wasn't anything "phobic" about "Miss Boy George", and posted a video in which he sarcastically told viewers, "I'm really phobic - look at me. Years of phobia - as if, you ridiculous people!"



The singer hit headlines back in 2018 when he controversially urged fans to "be more than a pronoun," attracting a tirade of negative comments.



George's comments come after singer Sam Smith last year announced they wanted to be referred to by "they/them" pronouns, with fans praising the Stay with Me star for being so open about their identity.