Dougie Poynter has insisted McFly is his 'priority' despite his foray into acting

The 32-year-old bassist is currently promoting his latest film 'The Host' - in he portrays Steve Atkinson - but he has reassured fans of the 'Obviously' hitmakers that he isn't going to leave the band to become a full-time movie star “ever”.



Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column on the red carpet at the premiere of the crime thriller in London on Tuesday night (07.01.20), he said: “Music is my priority and will always be. I have no ambition to ever not be Dougie from McFly. I’m pretty happy with that.



“It’s the best job in the world. I get paid to hang out with my friends.”



Dougie starred as a superhero in British film 'The Academy' in 2018, after taking acting lessons and successfully auditioning to play superhero Hale.



And he is also set to play bassist Alex in the upcoming comedy drama 'Kat and The Band', which has recently wrapped filming.



The musician is believed to have ex-girlfriend Ellie Goulding to thank for persuading him to chase his acting dream.

A source said previously: "Acting is something Dougie has considered for a long time. He has taken lessons to grasp the basics after Ellie told him to go for it."



Meanwhile, Dougie and his McFly bandmates - Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones and Harry Judd - will continue their first tour in three years this April.



The run - which follows their reunion show at London's The O2 arena in November - will begin at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on April 26.



The 'All About You' hitmakers will play a total of 11 shows in 11 different towns and cities throughout the end of April and beginning of May, hitting locations including Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Brighton, London, Birmingham, and Nottingham.