Adele's weight loss and lifestyle choices credited to Ayda Field

The 'Someone Like You' hitmaker has dropped a lot of weight as of late and pilates instructor Camila Goodis has revealed she worked out alongside the pair at the 'Loose Women' star and husband Robbie Williams home in Los Angeles.



Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Camila said: "I trained Ayda for a long time and it happens that they are good friends so I did Adele when she was there in Robbie's house. I don't believe she liked exercise much but she has changed her lifestyle and I believe that 90 per cent was dieting."



Adele - who has seven-year-old son Angelo with former spouse Simon Konecki - has embarked on a new "lease of life" following her divorce.



An insider shared previously: "Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo. She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her. It's a bonus that she has shifted some weight. Her mates are glad she's letting loose and there's nothing but good feelings towards her. She's got a new lease of life."



Meanwhile, a source previously claimed Adele feels "alive" following her split.



A source said: "She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year. She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans. She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before. She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy ... Her son had some time off from school, so they have taken a few small trips. They recently vacationed in Utah, took a boating tour on Lake Powell and hiked the slot canyons. Adele very much enjoys U.S. nature and wanted to show Angelo around historic sites. Adele loves Los Angeles and lives a great life with her son. She likes to keep her life private for both her and her son and is able to do that in LA. She co-parents with Simon, and they seem to get along and spend time together with Angelo as well."