Chester Bennington's widow sets 'record straight' about New Year's wedding

Chester Bennington's widow has attacked tabloid reporters for failing to "fact check" the date of her recent wedding, after she was accused of remarrying on her anniversary with the tragic rocker.

Talinda Bennington hit headlines over the weekend (04-05Jan20) after it was claimed she had tied the knot with firefighter Michael Fredman on 1 January (20) - the same day she had become Mrs. Bennington back in 2005.

However, she took to Instagram on Monday to clear up the reports after facing criticism from some of the Linkin Park frontman's fans online.

Alongside a photo of the wedding programme, she wrote, "With joy and love I want to set something straight.

"ON JANUARY 4th, I wed a wonderful man, great friend, and son this weekend... The day we chose was a day of meaning, in many different ways."

"My anniversary with my love, Chester, JAN 1 Was NOT THE DAYE (sic)," she continued. "Jan 1st will always be the day I married Chester. I would never paint over that beautiful day with anything else."

Talinda then turned on the media for spreading lies with the inaccurate reports: "To all of the tabloids who printed a false story, inciting anger to me and my husband, who has upset lots of fans, and to create anger and pain, I ask you FOR WHAT?? (sic)" she added.

The 43 year old, who has three children with the late singer, also posted photos from the reception, which had been circulated in the press - clearly displaying the date of the celebration as 4 January.

"These awful tabloids need to fact check, actually check their own pictures in their articles...!!" she vented.

"Why lie though? To get attention. Well, they have our attention now and we see right through them."

Bennington took his own life in July, 2017, and in September (19), Talinda revealed she had found love again as she shared the news of her engagement to Fredman.

"I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy," she told fans.