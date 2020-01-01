Elton John pledges $680,000 to help Australia's wildfire relief efforts

Elton John pledged to donate $680,000 (£520,000) to the Australian bushfire relief fund during his Sydney concert on Tuesday night.

According to a journalist who was at the Qudos Bank Arena concert, the superstar's news was met by a standing ovation from the adoring crowd.

Addressing the audience, Elton said: "You should all be in awe of the work that the firefighters are doing. There are people out there who have lost their lives trying to save homes, there are people who have lost their lives and their homes.

"And last, is the plight of the animals and loss of their habitat that frankly, is on a biblical scale and heartbreaking. Therefore, tonight I will be pledging (AUD) $1 million."

He continued: "To see what is happening here breaks my heart and so we have to come together and we have to fight and this is my bid towards it. And to those who have lost their homes, God bless and (I) hope that your lives will be repaired very soon."

At least 25 people have been killed, six million hectares of land destroyed and thousands of people left homeless due to the raging bushfires that began back in October.

Elton's announcement comes after Chris Hemsworth, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Kylie Minogue, and Pink all pledged to make hefty donations to the relief efforts.