Koko in Camden damaged in overnight blaze

London's firefighters have been working tirelessly overnight to tackle a fire at #Koko in #Camden.



Their quick response to get the fire under control meant the fire was contained to the roof of the building.



To all firefighters and @LondonFire staff involved: thank you. https://t.co/pFl4Em20Xb — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 7, 2020

One of London's most famous music venues has been badly damaged in an overnight blaze.The London Fire Brigade said at one point a third of the roof of Koko in Camden was alight. The fire reportedly took a hold at 9pm Monday night.Sixty firefighters were battling the blaze at the historic building, which had been closed for refurbishment.The venue began life as the Camden Theatre in 1900 and has hosted stars including Madonna and Prince.In a tweet, LFB said: "We’ve got eight fire engines & around 60 firefighters tackling a visible blaze on #Camden High Street. Please avoid the area if possible."And in a later update it added: "We were called at 20:56 to a fire at a #Camden nightclub under refurbishment. 30% of the roof is alight. Firefighters working hard to save the rest of the building. Please avoid the area if possible."Station commander Jon Lewis said the fire was brought under control at about 02:30 on Tuesday, adding: "Firefighters' quick action and hard work in the early stages meant the fire was contained to the roof and saved the rest of the building."The fire in the building's roof was brought under control in the early hours of Tuesday morning. No injuries have been reported.