Reese Witherspoon asked Beyonce for Champagne at Golden Globes

Jennifer Aniston has credited Reese Witherspoon for snagging the pair glasses of Champagne from JAY-Z and Beyonce after becoming thirsty at the Golden Globe Awards.

The Morning Show co-stars were seated near the hip-hop supercouple at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, and when their glasses ran dry, Reese decided to turn to their table neighbours after noticing they had arrived at the Hollywood ceremony with two bottles of their own bubbly in tow.

Jennifer shared the tale via her Instagram Stories timeline on Monday, when she posted a snap of the actresses holding up their refilled Champagne flutes at the prizegiving.

"Reese!? This is one of the many reasons I love you," Jen wrote. "We ran out of water at our table So naturally, she asked Jay-Z and Beyonce for a glass of their champagne (sic)."

Jennifer also uploaded a picture of herself cheekily sipping on the booze, and tagged Beyonce in the post.

The Formation icon and her rap superstar husband hit headlines after arriving an hour late to the awards show, where they were spotted entering the room with Beyonce's longtime bodyguard Julius, who was carrying two bottles of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Brut Gold Champagne - a company co-owned by Jay.

The event was actually sponsored by bosses at rival brand Moet & Chandon, but the musicians are said to have brought their own drinks as a gift to share with other guests at their table.