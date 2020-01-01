Shakira stressing herself out ahead of Super Bowl half-time performance

Shakira has vowed to bring "stressed out" splendour to the stage during her dream Super Bowl performance next month (Feb20).

The Colombian singer has given fans a behind-the scenes look at rehearsals for her forthcoming half-time show at the sporting event with fellow Latina superstar Jennifer Lopez, and the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker reveals she is going overboard by putting her all into making sure the gig is perfect.

"You'll see me in all my splendour, meaning I'll be, like, stressed out,” she joked on an episode of U.S. TV news show 60 Minutes.

Although specific details of the staging remain top secret, Shakira revealed she will be tapping into her humble roots, growing up in the city of Baranquilla, Colombia, during her performance.

“I think the message (of my performance) is gonna be, ‘Listen, I'm a woman. I'm a Latina. It wasn't easy for me to get to where I am. And being at the Super Bowl is proof that everything is possible'," she explained. "That the dreams of a little girl from Barranquilla, Colombia, they were made of something of what dreams are made of and I'm gonna be there, giving it my all. I know that (performing at the Super Bowl) was on my to-do list.

Shakira's co-star J.Lo also recently opened up about their performance, noting fans can expect special guests to appear onstage with them.

The superstars will grace the Super Bowl LIV stage on 2 February (20) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.