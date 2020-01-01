50 Cent wants Teairra Mari's pay cheques from reality show until debt is paid

50 Cent has asked a judge to let him seize Teairra Marí’s salary from reality show Love & Hip Hop until her debt to him is paid in full.

Mari owes the rapper over $30,000 (£23,000) in attorney fees after he shut down her revenge porn lawsuit, and now he's going after her pay cheques, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

"To date, Mari has failed to pay a single dime to Jackson in satisfaction of the Judgment despite earning over $100,000 this past year," his lawyer writes. "Her previous claims under oath that she is 'broke' no longer ring true, and it is more clear than ever that she has no intention of paying her debts."

50 also accuses the reality star of trying to "conceal her assets" and prevent him from collecting on the debt.

He is asking for the judge to sanction Mari an additional $5,300 (£4,000) and is demanding she hands over additional financial records.

She sued 50 Cent and her ex-boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad, back in 2018, accusing both of conspiring to sexually objectify, threaten, intimidate, humiliate and degrade her. The rapper, real name Curtis Jackson, denied all the allegations and said by the time he reposted the image of her from a sex tape, it was already all over the internet. Jackson demanded her lawsuit be thrown out, arguing the photo didn’t even show genitals or a sexual act in progress.

A judge sided with 50 Cent and awarded him attorney fees.