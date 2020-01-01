John Legend's This Is Us guest appearance takes wife Chrissy Teigen by surprise

Chrissy Teigen has been taken by surprise after learning her husband John Legend would be featuring on TV drama This Is Us.

The All of Me hitmaker made a brief appearance in a TV promo for the upcoming mid-season premiere of This Is Us, which aired during the Golden Globe Awards telecast on Sunday night (05Jan20), and his inclusion left Teigen confused.

She was asked by a Twitter follower to provide details about Legend's apparent guest appearance on the series after he was shown wearing a suit as he played the piano in the ad.

"Please tell us more about John on this is us," wrote the fan, to which Teigen confessed, "I had no idea until now and still don't get it? his song or himself?"

Teigen's remark emerged weeks after she revealed Legend's "scheduling" is one of her man's worst habits, because he always slips in key information when she's distracted.

"He will tell me something he knows I didn't hear and get mad when I am confused later," she told fans in a Twitter question and answer session last month (Dec19).

Providing an example, she wrote: "'Hey, I'll take Luna to school today and also I'm going to Washington D.C. next week'."

While Teigen may have been caught out by Legend's guest role, viewers of This Is Us shouldn't be too surprised at the news - show co-creator Dan Fogelman teased "a lot of secret new cast members" during a TV event in August (19).

The new fourth season also boasts cameos by Sylvester Stallone, and directors Ron Howard and M. Night Shyamalan.