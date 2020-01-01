Keri Hilson mourns death of dad

R&B singer Keri Hilson has been left heartbroken after losing her father at the age of 71.

The Pretty Girl Rock star took to Instagram on Sunday (05Jan20) to share a loving tribute to her dad, U.S. Army veteran Skip, who died unexpectedly on Saturday morning, shortly after celebrating the holidays and his 40th wedding anniversary with his wife, Christine.

Alongside a slideshow of photos of Skip, Hilson mourned, "I wasn't ready. I don't wanna do this. But I want to honor you in as many ways as I can. Forever..."

She went on to reveal just how similar father and daughter had been: "Dad was the coolest, the countriest (sic), the funniest, the smartest. And I am so much of him," she continued.

"My eloquence, my love of words & writing, my cynical sense of humor, my rapid-fire nature, my whistling, my optimism, my eyes, my love for singing, gold jewelry, sports, horses, even painting...turns out, I'm just a 'SKIP' off the old block.

"So proud to carry so much of this man in my being. Most were natural, but others were developed from a daughter's admiration."

Hilson admitted the loss had hit her hard, leaving her feeling "like a lost little girl right now," as she expressed her gratitude to have been able to spend quality time with him during what turned out to be his final Christmas and New Year's celebrations.

"So happy I could be there," she wrote of the "many cherished moments" they shared.

"I'm truly going to miss you Dad. I already do," she concluded. "So many wishes left in my heart. I hope you visit me in my dreams so they can come true. I'll take it.

"Say hi to Grandma & Granddad. I love you more than you could know. REST IN HEAVEN, Dad. Til' we meet again..."