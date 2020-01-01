Kylie Minogue and family donating $500,000 to bushfire relief efforts

Kylie Minogue and her family are donating $500,000 (£380,000) to help those fighting the bushfires in their native Australia.

The Spinning Around hitmaker, her sister Dannii and other members of the Minogue family have banded together to give to relief efforts, which are aimed at dousing the blazes that have killed at least 24 and destroyed more than 1,500 homes across New South Wales and Victoria.

Sharing a picture of herself walking in the countryside, Kylie wrote on Instagram: "Last year, I had the incredible opportunity of visiting some of the many beautiful places in my homeland for the first time. Returning home to such devastation throughout much of the country is heartbreaking.

"As a family, we've donated $500,000 towards the immediate firefighting efforts and the ongoing support which will be required. Big or small, from near or far, any support will help those affected by the devastating bushfires. With love, The Minogue Family."

The infernos, which have swept across the nation due to record heatwaves since September, have been largely fought by volunteer firefighters.

Stars including Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez have taken to social media to urge fans to donate to relief efforts. Kylie's fellow popstar Pink has donated $500,000, while stars at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday highlighted Australia's plight.

Jennifer Aniston read out a message sent by absent winner Russell Crowe urging action on climate change, which experts have blamed for the severity of the bushfires, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge announced her plans to auction off her Ralph & Russo trouser suit from the event to help those affected.