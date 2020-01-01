NEWS Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy in close battle for this Friday’s Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :







Two of the UK's leading chart stars are battling for the Number 1 album this week.



On today’s Official Albums Chart Update, Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy are neck-and-neck in the race for the top spot, with just 400 combined sales separating the pair. Lewis Capaldi returned to Number 1 on last week’s Official Albums Chart with Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, the first time the album had topped the charts since July. The fastest-selling debut album of 2019 is in pole position again as of today’s midweek sales flash.



However, right behind him is Stormzy with Heavy Is The Head. The rapper’s second studio album was beaten to the Christmas Number 1 in its release week by Rod Stewart, but is now in serious contention to reach the chart summit three weeks later.



With Lewis leading on physical sales and Stormzy ahead on downloads and streaming, it’s going to be a close fought contest for Number 1.



What A Time To Be Alive, the former chart topper from Tom Walker is set for a climb, up three to Number 7, potentially its highest chart position since last May.



The late Gene Pitney is on track for this week’s highest new entry with hits collection Gold at Number 17 in what could mark his first chart entry since 2001.



The Kidz Bop Kids are on course to return to the Top 40 at 22 with Kidz Bop 2020, and Stereophonics’ 2019 chart topping album Kind is set for a resurgence, up 15 places midweek to 29.



Finally, after his single The Box made its Official Singles Chart debut last week, Compton-born rapper Roddy Ricch’s debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is heading for a new peak of Number 34.



