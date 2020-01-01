John Legend and Chrissy Teigen adopt puppy

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen took to social media over the weekend to show off their adorable new puppy.

The Bring The Funny star was the first to debut the cute addition to the family, as she shared a sweet snap of the dog on her Twitter page.

"this is petey!" she tweeted. "another little heart in this house to love."

The poodle made its way to the model and her singer beau thanks to Ellen DeGeneres, who recently posted about 10 dogs, including eight puppies, who needed to be rescued.

From the flurry of posts, it appeared Petey was right at home with the family, as the couple's children Luna, three, and Miles, 19 months, were snapped cuddling the pup, while All of Me singer John also seemed smitten with the new arrival.

"love at first sight. everyone is still alive and okay and I know you'll have something to say but please just breathe!! you got this!!" Chrissy added alongside another post of Miles kissing the dog.