NEWS Brian McFadden and fiancé have been trying to have a baby for over a year







Brian McFadden and his fiancé Danielle Parkinson have been trying to have a baby for over a year.



The 39-year-old singer and the PE teacher want to have a child together but, so far, they have been unable to conceive, but they've been busy trying.



When asked how long the couple have been trying to have a baby, Brian told the new issue of OK! magazine: "For over a year now. It's something we both really want. I'm 40 in April and Danielle will be soon. It hasn't happened yet but it's a lot of fun trying."



Opening up about her frustration, Danielle added: "You spend your life trying not to and then when you want it to happen it doesn't."



The former Westlife star - who shares two daughters, Molly, 18, and 16-year-old Lilly-Sue with first wife Kerry Katona - is hoping to add a baby boy to his clan and he and Danielle, 39, also don't plan to stop at one.



He said: "I don't really mind, but obviously I would like a boy.



"I'll have as many kids as we can possibly have. If it was a choice between eight or none, I'd take eight!"



As they have not yet been able to conceive, the couple have begun discussing other options to help them.



When asked if they would try IVF, Danielle answered: "Absolutely, we've even talked about adoption, we just really want kids."



However, Danielle, 39, confessed that she could already have a bun in the oven.



Brian and Danielle got engaged in December and they are planning to tie the knot in summer 2021, and both would be happy if she was pregnant on their big day.



The 'Real To Me' hitmaker said: "I'd be very happy. Danielle's not a big drinker anyway, it'll just mean having some extra give in the dress."



Danielle added: "It would be nice to have the baby in the wedding photos."