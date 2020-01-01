Beyonce and JAY-Z arrive one hour late to Golden Globes with their own Champagne

Beyonce and JAY-Z arrived fashionably late to the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday and bizarrely walked in with their own bottles of Champagne.

The couple showed up at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles almost an hour into the ceremony, when Kate McKinnon was introduced on stage to present Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award.

The singer and rapper stood in the aisle during the introduction, and took their seats before DeGeneres walked onstage.

They were accompanied by their longtime bodyguard Julius, who was carrying two bottles of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Brut Gold Champagne, despite the ceremony being sponsored by rivals Moet & Chandon.

Jay has had a longheld stake in Armand de Brignac since the mid-2000s.

It's been more than a decade since Beyonce last attended the Golden Globe Awards, after she was first nominated in 2006 for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in Dreamgirls, as well as Best Original Song for Listen from the film. She was also up for Best Original Song two years later for Once in a Lifetime from Cadillac Records, but lost out on the prize once again.

At the 2020 prizegiving, Beyonce was once again nominated for the Best Original Song prize for Spirit from Disney's The Lion King, but the accolade went to (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Elton John's musical biopic Rocketman.