Gabrielle Aplin says record labels need to do more to get female artists duetting

The 27-year-old singer has just released 'Miss You 2' with pal Nina Nesbitt, but she feels music bosses would rather have a man and woman collaboration over two females.



She told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: “I’ve always wanted to work with Nina, and it’s so nice to have a female duet because I hate that the first thing people say is: ‘What guy will we get on this?’



“In this industry, a million lads with a guitar can be signed to the same label but they can only have one girl with a guitar signed.



“There are so many ladies I would love to collaborate with.”



The British star says it's "amazing" that more women are featuring on festival line-ups and being nominated for awards, but she still feels there is a long way to go achieve equality.



She said: “People are calling it out when women aren’t on line-ups, or on playlists or winning awards.



“Taylor Swift headlining Glastonbury is amazing.



“But even then there’s still a level of surprise when women have done things men have done and it makes me laugh.”



Meanwhile, Gabrielle's original 'Miss You' track was added to 'Shake It Off' hitmaker's Taylor's 'Songs Taylor Swift Loves' Spotify playlist in 2017, and the singer is still yet to meet her famous fan, but she is determined to make it happen.



The singer shot to fame in 2012, when her cover of Frankie Goes To Hollywood's 'Power of Love' for the John Lewis Christmas advert went to number one, but she was rejected by the supermarket chain before eventually landing the gig, and she is not one to take no for an answer.



Asked if she has bumped into the US pop superstar yet, Gabrielle exclusively told BANG Showbiz last year "No! I am dreaming about it.



"You know when you put something out in the universe and hope it happens...



"I did that for the John Lewis Christmas advert, they told me no, and I was like, 'I don't care, I am going to get this.'

"So I decided I was going to do it and go on tour in Brazil.



"So I have to, I've just got to try my best to make that happen."



She laughed: "Then I'll retire."