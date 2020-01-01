NEWS John Legend is set to make a cameo in season four of 'This Is Us' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'All of Me' hitmaker's upcoming appearance in the US comedy-drama was teased in a promo that was shown at the Golden Globes on Sunday (05.01.20).



John sat at the piano suited and booted in the clip, which suggests he may play himself like Sylvester Stallone, Ron Howard and M. Night Shyamalan have done on the programme in the past.



No other details are known at this time.



The 'La La Land' star's wife Chrissy Teigen was confused herself about John's role and whether he'd be acting or his music would be played.



Responding to a fan who asked the 34-year-old model - who has daughter Luna, three, and 19-month-old son Miles with 'The Voice' coach - to spill the details of his part in the NBC show, she said: "I had no idea until now and still don’t get it? his song or himself? (sic)"



Meanwhile, the 'Ordinary People' singer recently admitted he'd love to do a sequel to 'La La Land'



John played Keith in the 2016 romantic comedy musical film, which stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, who fall in love as they pursue their dreams in Los Angeles.



And the star said he's going to ask director Damien Chazelle about the possibility of a second film.



He said: "I might see Damien soon because I think we may go to a party that they're throwing, so I'll ask him. It was a beautiful film and I was so happy to have a small role in it."



'La La Land' proved to be a huge success with both audiences and critics, earning £345 million at the global box office and winning Best Film at the BAFTAs, as well as earning Emma an Academy Award for Best Actress.



However, there has been no indication of a sequel as of yet, although John would be keen to get back on set.



The 40-year-old musician said: "Damien, I think, is a brilliant filmmaker and has already made two great music films with 'Whiplash' and 'La La Land'. He has a great ear for music and a great way of portraying music in film. That is a rare ability. If he ever wanted me to do anything else with him, I'd love to."