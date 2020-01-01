NEWS Lizzo has pledged her support for those battling the Australian wildfires Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Juice' hitmaker is currently in Queensland on the east coast of Australia and has called for everyone to get behind the brave firefighters tackling the blaze.



She shared: "Good morning from Brisbane, Australia, Queensland. Being over here in Australia has really given me a real time view into what's happening with these devastating fires and for all of my followers who are mostly American, I just want to say that this is a global crisis. I don't want to politicise anything. This isn't a political issue at this point, this is a human issue.



"The CO2 emissions that are being created by this fire are staggering and it affects the world. They don't rise into the atmosphere and suddenly float out of the Australian borderlines and go, 'Oh, no, this is an Australian issue, let's just hover around Australia.' No, these CO2 emissions will affect the entire earth. All of our atmosphere, all of our air. I think sometimes we have a really micro almost nationalist view of what's going on and I think sometimes you look at something that's happening in another country you automatically go, 'Oh, well, you know that's not going to happen to us, that's not our problem, that's another country.' But we're all connected on this planet. This is the Earth and we share this as a home."



And Lizzo wants to play her part in being "a global member of this planet".



In her impassion speech, she added: "If you don't have the money to donate, carry an awareness. It's so important. So if you can just spread some awareness and let people know what's going on and just show you care ... I'm going to work with my management to see if there's anything more I can do to be a global member to live on this planet and to serve this planet as it is my home. It is our job to protect every human and person, and animal and piece of nature. So give if you can or just share if you can because this affects you as well."